Breaking Down Zimmer Biomet Holdings: 11 Analysts Share Their Views

Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) were provided by 11 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 5 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, revealing an average target of $106.36, a high estimate of $125.00, and a low estimate of $95.00. Experiencing a 13.01% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $122.27.

A clear picture of Zimmer Biomet Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $96.00 $102.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $101.00 $115.00 David Turkaly JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $125.00 $140.00 David Roman Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $104.00 $120.00 Jayson Bedford Raymond James Lowers Outperform $104.00 $119.00 Rick Wise Stifel Lowers Buy $115.00 $138.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $112.00 $125.00 Cecilia Furlong Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $95.00 $115.00 Robbie Marcus JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $105.00 $128.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $98.00 $113.00 Jeff Johnson Baird Lowers Outperform $115.00 $130.00

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Zimmer Biomet Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Zimmer Biomet Holdings compared to the broader market.

For valuable insights into Zimmer Biomet Holdings's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Zimmer Biomet designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive implants as well as supplies and surgical equipment for orthopedic surgery. With the acquisitions of Centerpulse in 2003 and Biomet in 2015, Zimmer holds the leading share of the reconstructive market in the United States, Europe, and Japan. Roughly two thirds of total revenue is derived from sales of large joints; another fourth comes from extremities, trauma, sports medicine, and related surgical products. The firm spun out its dental and spine businesses in 2022.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Zimmer Biomet Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.05% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.53%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zimmer Biomet Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.46%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zimmer Biomet Holdings's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.84%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Zimmer Biomet Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.58, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

