Breaking Down Under Armour: 11 Analysts Share Their Views

In the last three months, 11 analysts have published ratings on Under Armour (NYSE:UAA), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 8 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 6 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $6.91, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $4.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 15.53%.

The perception of Under Armour by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $7.00 $7.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $7.00 $7.00 Kimberly Greenberger Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $4.00 $8.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $6.00 $9.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $10.00 $12.00 Will Gaertner Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $6.00 $7.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Lowers Underperform $6.00 $7.00 Joseph Civello Truist Securities Lowers Hold $7.00 $8.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $7.00 $8.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $8.00 $9.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $8.00 $8.00

Under Armour develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and other regions. Consumers of its performance-based clothing and shoes include professional and amateur athletes, sponsored college and professional teams, and people with active lifestyles. The company sells merchandise through direct-to-consumer, including e-commerce and more than 400 combined factory house and brand house stores, and wholesale channels. Under Armour also operates a digital fitness app called MapMyFitness. The Baltimore-based company was founded in 1996.

Financial Milestones: Under Armour's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Under Armour's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.75%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Under Armour's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -0.02%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Under Armour's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -0.01%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Under Armour's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.01% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, Under Armour adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

