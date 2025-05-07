Breaking Down Teradata: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 2 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 1 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $30.0, with a high estimate of $37.00 and a low estimate of $22.00. A 11.32% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $33.83.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Teradata by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Howard Ma Guggenheim Lowers Buy $35.00 $37.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Underweight $22.00 $25.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $29.00 $32.00 Howard Ma Guggenheim Lowers Buy $37.00 $42.00 Chirag Ved Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $32.00 $37.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Underweight $25.00 $30.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Teradata. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Teradata. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Teradata compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Teradata compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Teradata's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Teradata's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Teradata analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Teradata

Teradata Corp focused on helping organizations improve business performance, enrich customer experiences, and integrate data across the enterprise. The company's platform provides companies with Harmonized Data: Trusted AI: Teradata VantageCloud: Teradata VantageCore: ClearScape Analytics: and Query Grid. The company generates majority of revenue from the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Teradata's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Teradata faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -10.5% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Teradata's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 6.11%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Teradata's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 19.38% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.49%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, Teradata faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TDC

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Guggenheim Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Underweight Underweight Mar 2025 Citizens Capital Markets Reiterates Market Perform Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for TDC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.