Breaking Down Teradata: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

Analysts' ratings for Teradata (NYSE:TDC) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 1 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $29.0, a high estimate of $37.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. Experiencing a 12.65% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $33.20.

The standing of Teradata among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Raimo Lenschow |Barclays |Lowers |Underweight | $22.00|$25.00 | |Matthew Hedberg |RBC Capital |Lowers |Sector Perform | $29.00|$32.00 | |Howard Ma |Guggenheim |Lowers |Buy | $37.00|$42.00 | |Chirag Ved |Evercore ISI Group |Lowers |Outperform | $32.00|$37.00 | |Raimo Lenschow |Barclays |Lowers |Underweight | $25.00|$30.00 |

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Teradata. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Teradata's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Teradata Corp focused on helping organizations improve business performance, enrich customer experiences, and integrate data across the enterprise. The company's platform provides companies with Harmonized Data: Trusted AI: Teradata VantageCloud: Teradata VantageCore: ClearScape Analytics: and Query Grid. The company generates majority of revenue from the United States.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Teradata's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.5%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Teradata's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.11%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 19.38%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Teradata's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.49% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Teradata's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 4.33. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

