Breaking Down Teradata: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Teradata (NYSE:TDC), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 1 1 1 Last 30D 0 1 1 1 1 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $32.2, a high estimate of $37.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 1.9% increase from the previous average price target of $31.60.

The perception of Teradata by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nehal Chokshi Northland Capital Markets Lowers Outperform $37.00 $38.00 Austin Dietz UBS Raises Sell $26.00 $24.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $32.00 $32.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Underweight $29.00 $30.00 Chirag Ved Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $37.00 $34.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Teradata

Teradata Corp provides analytic data products and related services. The Company operates in data and analytics, which captures, integrates, stores, manages, and analyzes data of all types to answer business questions and deliver insight; and marketing applications, which offer marketing management products to help businesses win customer loyalty. Its solutions include components such as data warehousing, Asset optimization, Fraud prevention, Product innovation, and risk mitigation. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States.

Teradata's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Teradata's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.63% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Teradata's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 8.49%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 57.36%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.2%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Teradata's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 8.13. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

