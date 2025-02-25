Breaking Down Tenaris: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Tenaris (NYSE:TS), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Tenaris, presenting an average target of $47.5, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $43.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 11.11% increase from the previous average price target of $42.75.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Tenaris by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Derek Podhaizer Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $50.00 $48.00 David Anderson Barclays Raises Overweight $50.00 $48.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Raises Buy $43.00 $40.00 Alan Spence Jefferies Raises Buy $47.00 $35.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Tenaris. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Tenaris compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Tenaris's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Tenaris's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Tenaris analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Tenaris

Tenaris is one of the largest global producers of oil country tubular goods, which are used primarily in the construction of oil and gas wells. Its production facilities are located primarily in the US, Argentina, Mexico, and Italy. Tenaris' premium OCTG products are among the most trusted by oil companies for use in the most challenging applications, including deep-water offshore wells and horizontal shale wells.

Tenaris: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Tenaris's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.41%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Tenaris's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 18.14% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tenaris's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.06%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tenaris's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.48%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Tenaris's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.04, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TS

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Barclays Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Dec 2021 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for TS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.