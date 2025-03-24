Breaking Down Synaptics: 8 Analysts Share Their Views

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Synaptics and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $95.88, accompanied by a high estimate of $105.00 and a low estimate of $80.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 3.1% increase from the previous average price target of $93.00.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Synaptics is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Outperform $80.00 $90.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $105.00 $105.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $100.00 $90.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $105.00 $92.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $92.00 $92.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $105.00 $95.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Synaptics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Synaptics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Synaptics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Synaptics Inc is a producer of semiconductor solutions for the mobile, PC, and Internet of Things markets. The company develops human interface solutions that enable touch, display, fingerprint, video, audio, voice, AI, and connectivity functions for smartphones, PCs, Internet of Things products, and other electronic devices. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from China. The company operates in one segment: the development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor products used in electronic devices and products.

Synaptics: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Synaptics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.74%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 0.67%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Synaptics's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.13%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Synaptics's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.07% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Synaptics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.64, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

