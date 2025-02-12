Breaking Down Super Micro Computer: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 1 0 Last 30D 1 1 1 1 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $44.4, with a high estimate of $57.00 and a low estimate of $35.00. This current average reflects an increase of 26.14% from the previous average price target of $35.20.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Super Micro Computer by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ananda Baruah Loop Capital Raises Buy $50.00 $40.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Raises Neutral $40.00 $24.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Underweight $35.00 $23.00 Nehal Chokshi Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $57.00 $54.00 Ananda Baruah Loop Capital Raises Buy $40.00 $35.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Super Micro Computer. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Super Micro Computer compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Super Micro Computer's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Super Micro Computer analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data center, Big Data, high-performance computing, and "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. The Company operates in one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

Super Micro Computer: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Super Micro Computer's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 37.87% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Super Micro Computer's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.64%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Super Micro Computer's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.68%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Super Micro Computer's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.75% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4, Super Micro Computer adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SMCI

Date Firm Action From To May 2021 Susquehanna Maintains Positive May 2021 Northland Capital Markets Maintains Outperform Jun 2020 Northland Capital Markets Initiates Coverage On Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for SMCI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.