Breaking Down Sprouts Farmers Market: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $180.2, a high estimate of $196.00, and a low estimate of $172.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $175.40, the current average has increased by 2.74%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Sprouts Farmers Market. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $173.00 $172.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $172.00 $160.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $175.00 $170.00 Michael Morris Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $185.00 $180.00 Mark Carden UBS Raises Neutral $196.00 $195.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Sprouts Farmers Market. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sprouts Farmers Market compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Sprouts Farmers Market's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Sprouts Farmers Market's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Sprouts Farmers Market Better

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc offers a specialty grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspire wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment products paired with purpose-driven people. The company continues to bring products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based, and gluten-free. It approximately has 407 stores in nearly 23 states. The Company has one operating segment that is healthy grocery stores.

Understanding the Numbers: Sprouts Farmers Market's Finances

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Sprouts Farmers Market's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 18.72% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Sprouts Farmers Market's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.05%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sprouts Farmers Market's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.8%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sprouts Farmers Market's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.88% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Sprouts Farmers Market's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.33, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

