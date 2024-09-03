Breaking Down Sprinklr: 11 Analysts Share Their Views

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) has been analyzed by 11 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 6 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $11.73, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. This current average has decreased by 26.27% from the previous average price target of $15.91.

The standing of Sprinklr among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $11.00 $14.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $17.00 $17.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $9.00 $10.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $10.00 $14.00 Parker Lane Stifel Lowers Hold $9.00 $15.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $11.00 $17.00 Elizabeth Porter Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $12.00 $16.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $14.00 $18.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $9.00 $16.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $17.00 $22.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $10.00 $16.00

Sprinklr Inc is engaged in providing enterprise software that enables every customer-facing function across the front office, from Customer Care to Marketing, to collaborate across internal silos, and communicate across digital channels. Its products include Sprinklr Service, Sprinklr Social, Sprinklr Insights and Sprinklr Marketing. The company operates in Americas, EMEA and other countries. It derives maximum revenue from Americas.

Sprinklr's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Sprinklr's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.03%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Sprinklr's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.43%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sprinklr's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.65%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sprinklr's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.91% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Sprinklr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.08.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

