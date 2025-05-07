Breaking Down ServiceNow: 46 Analysts Share Their Views

In the last three months, 46 analysts have published ratings on ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 17 24 3 0 2 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 13 19 2 0 2 2M Ago 3 5 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $1045.39, a high estimate of $1300.00, and a low estimate of $716.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 4.52%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of ServiceNow among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $1160.00 $1128.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Buy $1050.00 $975.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $1100.00 $1060.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $1300.00 $1300.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $1100.00 $970.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $1050.00 $1050.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Raises Buy $1200.00 $950.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $969.00 $967.00 Mike Cikos Needham Lowers Buy $1050.00 $1200.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $1060.00 $975.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Buy $1025.00 $900.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $950.00 $881.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Raises Sell $724.00 $716.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $1048.00 $1048.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Overweight $1020.00 $970.00 Allan Verkhovski Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $1075.00 $1050.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Buy $975.00 $950.00 Derrick Wood TD Securities Maintains Buy $1100.00 $1100.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $1300.00 $1300.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $1120.00 $1200.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $1150.00 $1100.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $1000.00 $925.00 Rob Oliver Baird Raises Outperform $1150.00 $1010.00 Richard Davis Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $1075.00 $900.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Buy $1082.00 $1426.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $950.00 $990.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $970.00 $1200.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $900.00 $1275.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $967.00 $1200.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $881.00 $960.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $1048.00 $1048.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Maintains Sell $716.00 $716.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Lowers Buy $1025.00 $1280.00 Samad Samana Jefferies Lowers Buy $1025.00 $1250.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $1100.00 $1250.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $1050.00 $1200.00 Robert Majek Raymond James Lowers Outperform $1000.00 $1200.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $990.00 $1185.00 Brad Reback Stifel Lowers Buy $950.00 $1175.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Lowers Hold $950.00 $1100.00 Rob Oliver Baird Lowers Outperform $1010.00 $1200.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Outperform $1100.00 $1210.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $1048.00 $1048.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Lowers Buy $1000.00 $1250.00 Patrick Walravens Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $1300.00 $1300.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $1275.00 $1275.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to ServiceNow. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to ServiceNow. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ServiceNow compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ServiceNow compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of ServiceNow's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of ServiceNow's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ServiceNow analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind ServiceNow

ServiceNow Inc provides software solutions to structure and automate various business processes via a SaaS delivery model. The company primarily focuses on the IT function for enterprise customers. ServiceNow began with IT service management, expanded within the IT function, and more recently directed its workflow automation logic to functional areas beyond IT, notably customer service, HR service delivery, and security operations. ServiceNow also offers an application development platform as a service.

Key Indicators: ServiceNow's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, ServiceNow showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 18.63% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: ServiceNow's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.9%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.66%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ServiceNow's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.22%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.24.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NOW

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for NOW

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.