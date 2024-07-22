Breaking Down Selective Insurance Gr: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

Selective Insurance Gr (NASDAQ:SIGI) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $96.0, a high estimate of $103.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 6.25%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Selective Insurance Gr among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Heleniak RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $96.00 $103.00 Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $85.00 $104.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $99.00 $104.00 Grace Carter B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $97.00 $98.00 Scott Heleniak RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $103.00 $103.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Selective Insurance Gr. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Selective Insurance Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Selective Insurance Gr's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Selective Insurance Gr's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Selective Insurance Gr Better

Selective Insurance Group Inc is a regional property-casualty insurer based in New Jersey, with its operations focused in the New York metropolitan area. Since 1977, Selective has focused its sales efforts on small businesses, offering commercial products that include workers' compensation, general liability, property, and auto insurance. Selective also has a small personal insurance segment (under 20% of total premiums), selling auto and homeowner's coverage.

Selective Insurance Gr: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Selective Insurance Gr's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.66%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Selective Insurance Gr's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.49%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Selective Insurance Gr's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.37%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Selective Insurance Gr's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.53%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, Selective Insurance Gr adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

