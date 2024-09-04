Breaking Down Sealed Air: 9 Analysts Share Their Views

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $40.33, a high estimate of $47.00, and a low estimate of $33.00. A decline of 4.3% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Sealed Air's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stefan Diaz Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $39.00 - Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $33.00 $35.00 Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $44.00 $43.00 Philip Ng Jefferies Lowers Hold $35.00 $47.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $40.00 $43.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $38.00 $39.00 Lars Kjellberg Stifel Announces Buy $47.00 - Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Lowers Buy $43.00 $44.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Maintains Buy $44.00 $44.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Sealed Air. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sealed Air compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Sealed Air's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Discovering Sealed Air: A Closer Look

Sealed Air is organized via two reporting segments. Food care includes food packaging products like Cryovac, Darfresh, and OptiDure aimed primarily at meats. Product care includes Sealed Air's Bubble Wrap, Instapak, Jiffy mailers, and shrink film packaging systems that cater to industrial and e-commerce applications.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Sealed Air

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Sealed Air's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.59%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Sealed Air's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.31%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sealed Air's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 15.75%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.36%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Sealed Air's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 7.26. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

