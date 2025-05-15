Breaking Down Science Applications Intl: 7 Analysts Share Their Views

Science Applications Intl (NASDAQ:SAIC) has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $132.86, a high estimate of $148.00, and a low estimate of $115.00. This current average represents a 3.33% decrease from the previous average price target of $137.43.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Science Applications Intl. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sheila Kahyaoglu Jefferies Raises Hold $130.00 $120.00 Seth Seifman JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $140.00 $148.00 Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $132.00 $148.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Lowers Hold $115.00 $135.00 Gavin Parsons UBS Raises Neutral $126.00 $123.00 Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $148.00 $139.00 Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $139.00 $149.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Science Applications Intl compared to the broader market.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Science Applications Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Science Applications Intl's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Science Applications Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Science Applications Intl's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Science Applications Intl's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Science Applications Intl's Background

Science Applications International Corp provides technical, engineering, and enterprise IT services mainly to the U.S. government. Specifically, it offers end-to-end solutions spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of the customer's entire IT infrastructure. The company has two reportable segments which include Defense and Intelligence and the Civilian segment. Maximum revenue is generated from its Defense and Intelligence segment, which provides a diverse portfolio of national security solutions to the Department of Defence (DoD) and the Intelligence Community of the United States Government. The Civilian segment provides solutions to the civilian markets, encompassing federal, state, and local governments.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Science Applications Intl

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Science Applications Intl's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.81%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Science Applications Intl's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.33%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Science Applications Intl's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 6.15%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Science Applications Intl's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.86%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Science Applications Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.52, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

