Breaking Down Reddit: 24 Analysts Share Their Views

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) has been analyzed by 24 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 4 10 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 5 2 4 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Reddit, revealing an average target of $145.67, a high estimate of $220.00, and a low estimate of $110.00. This current average represents a 12.85% decrease from the previous average price target of $167.14.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Reddit among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $118.00 $115.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $125.00 $125.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $163.00 $158.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Maintains Buy $165.00 $165.00 Alan Gould Loop Capital Lowers Buy $200.00 $210.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Announces Sector Perform $125.00 - Colin Sebastian Baird Lowers Neutral $120.00 $140.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $115.00 $168.00 Aaron Kessler Seaport Global Announces Buy $165.00 - Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $158.00 $150.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $168.00 $158.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Raises Neutral $130.00 $120.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $140.00 $124.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Lowers Buy $165.00 $170.00 Naved Khan B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $220.00 $222.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $150.00 $140.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $145.00 $135.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $140.00 $210.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Lowers Buy $150.00 $220.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $124.00 $185.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $140.00 $220.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $110.00 $190.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $110.00 $185.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Announces Buy $150.00 -

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Reddit. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Reddit compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Reddit compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Reddit's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Reddit's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Reddit

Reddit is a social media platform where users can engage in conversations, explore, and create communities centered around their interests. Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit has evolved into a vast network of user-generated content organized into specialized forums known as "subreddits." The platform's unique community-driven model relies on volunteer moderators to manage content and maintain subreddit guidelines. Reddit generates revenue through advertising, Premium Memberships, and data licensing agreements.

Key Indicators: Reddit's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Reddit's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 61.49%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Reddit's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 6.67%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Reddit's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.2%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Reddit's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.1%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, Reddit adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

