Breaking Down Progressive: 14 Analysts Share Their Views

14 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Progressive (NYSE:PGR) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 8 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 6 3 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $308.07, a high estimate of $333.00, and a low estimate of $288.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 0.19% increase from the previous average price target of $307.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Progressive's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $290.00 $330.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $333.00 $328.00 Brian Meredith UBS Raises Neutral $291.00 $285.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $330.00 $320.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $328.00 $324.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $320.00 $310.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $324.00 $320.00 Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Raises Outperform $288.00 $282.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform $288.00 $288.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Neutral $297.00 $289.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $297.00 $285.00 Yaron Kinar Jefferies Lowers Buy $319.00 $327.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $320.00 $317.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $288.00 $300.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Progressive. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Capture valuable insights into Progressive's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Progressive analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Progressive

Progressive underwrites private and commercial auto insurance and specialty lines; it has almost 24 million personal auto policies in force and is one of the largest auto insurers in the United States. Progressive markets its policies through independent insurance agencies in the US and Canada and directly via the internet and telephone. Its premiums are split roughly equally between the agent and the direct channel. The company also offers commercial auto policies and entered homeowners insurance through an acquisition in 2015.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Progressive

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Progressive's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 18.36%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 12.58%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Progressive's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 9.41%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Progressive's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.36%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Progressive's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.24, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

