Breaking Down PDD Holdings: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for PDD Holdings, presenting an average target of $140.2, a high estimate of $160.00, and a low estimate of $125.00. A 0.28% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $140.60.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive PDD Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ellie Jiang JP Morgan Raises Neutral $125.00 $105.00 Fawne Jiang Benchmark Maintains Buy $160.00 $160.00 Jialong Shi Nomura Lowers Neutral $130.00 $137.00 Thomas Chong Jefferies Lowers Buy $156.00 $171.00 Bo Pei US Tiger Securities, Inc Maintains Hold $130.00 $130.00

About PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from the increased productivity and new opportunities. PDD has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities that support its underlying businesses.

Breaking Down PDD Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: PDD Holdings's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 44.33%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: PDD Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 25.14%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PDD Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.38%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): PDD Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 5.55%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, PDD Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

