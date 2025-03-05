Breaking Down Oracle: 14 Analysts Share Their Views

In the last three months, 14 analysts have published ratings on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 6 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $195.57, a high estimate of $220.00, and a low estimate of $150.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 9.35% increase from the previous average price target of $178.85.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Oracle. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Difucci Guggenheim Maintains Buy $220.00 $220.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $205.00 $205.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $214.00 - Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Neutral $194.00 $157.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Buy $210.00 $200.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Hold $175.00 $155.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $205.00 $205.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $205.00 $173.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $150.00 $140.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $165.00 $165.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Raises Outperform $210.00 $185.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $200.00 $190.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $175.00 $145.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $210.00 $185.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Oracle. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Oracle compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Oracle's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Oracle's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Oracle

Oracle provides enterprise applications and infrastructure offerings around the world through a variety of flexible IT deployment models, including on-premises, cloud-based, and hybrid. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system, which is commonly used for running online transaction processing and data warehousing workloads. Besides database systems, Oracle also sells enterprise resource planning, or ERP, customer relationship management, or CRM, and human capital management, or HCM, applications. Today, Oracle has more than 159,000 full-time employees in over 170 countries.

Financial Milestones: Oracle's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Oracle's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 November, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.64%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 22.41%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Oracle's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 25.66%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Oracle's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.15% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, Oracle faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

