Breaking Down NVIDIA: 32 Analysts Share Their Views

In the preceding three months, 32 analysts have released ratings for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 17 10 4 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 6 5 2 0 0 2M Ago 5 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 6 2 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $171.41, a high estimate of $220.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. This current average represents a 4.53% decrease from the previous average price target of $179.55.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive NVIDIA is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jay Goldberg Seaport Global Announces Sell $100.00 - Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $160.00 $162.00 Blayne Curtis Barclays Lowers Overweight $155.00 $175.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Buy $180.00 $185.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $200.00 $220.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $120.00 $120.00 Srini Pajjuri Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $150.00 $170.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $200.00 $200.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $150.00 $175.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Maintains Outperform $175.00 $175.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Buy $160.00 $200.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $120.00 $125.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Lowers Buy $150.00 $163.00 Joshua Buchalter TD Cowen Lowers Buy $140.00 $175.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $125.00 $135.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Maintains Buy $190.00 $190.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Maintains Positive $180.00 $180.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $200.00 $200.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $160.00 $160.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $220.00 $220.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Maintains Buy $190.00 $190.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Outperform $168.00 $175.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $135.00 $135.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $200.00 $200.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Maintains Buy $190.00 $190.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Buy $205.00 $204.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $162.00 $152.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $200.00 $190.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $160.00 $160.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $220.00 $220.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $220.00 $220.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to NVIDIA. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of NVIDIA compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of NVIDIA compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for NVIDIA's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into NVIDIA's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on NVIDIA analyst ratings.

Get to Know NVIDIA Better

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

NVIDIA's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: NVIDIA displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 77.94%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: NVIDIA's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 56.17%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): NVIDIA's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 30.42%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): NVIDIA's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 21.28%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: NVIDIA's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.13, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

