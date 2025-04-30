Breaking Down NVIDIA: 32 Analysts Share Their Views

In the preceding three months, 32 analysts have released ratings for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.
The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|17
|10
|4
|0
|1
|Last 30D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1M Ago
|6
|5
|2
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|5
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|6
|2
|1
|0
|0
Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $171.41, a high estimate of $220.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. This current average represents a 4.53% decrease from the previous average price target of $179.55.
Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration
A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive NVIDIA is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Jay Goldberg
|Seaport Global
|Announces
|Sell
|$100.00
|-
|Joseph Moore
|Morgan Stanley
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$160.00
|$162.00
|Blayne Curtis
|Barclays
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$155.00
|$175.00
|Timothy Arcuri
|UBS
|Lowers
|Buy
|$180.00
|$185.00
|Kevin Cassidy
|Rosenblatt
|Lowers
|Buy
|$200.00
|$220.00
|Gil Luria
|DA Davidson
|Maintains
|Neutral
|$120.00
|$120.00
|Srini Pajjuri
|Raymond James
|Lowers
|Strong Buy
|$150.00
|$170.00
|Matthew Prisco
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$200.00
|$200.00
|Harsh Kumar
|Piper Sandler
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$150.00
|$175.00
|Matt Bryson
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$175.00
|$175.00
|Vivek Arya
|B of A Securities
|Lowers
|Buy
|$160.00
|$200.00
|Gil Luria
|DA Davidson
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$120.00
|$125.00
|Atif Malik
|Citigroup
|Lowers
|Buy
|$150.00
|$163.00
|Joshua Buchalter
|TD Cowen
|Lowers
|Buy
|$140.00
|$175.00
|Gil Luria
|DA Davidson
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$125.00
|$135.00
|Cody Acree
|Benchmark
|Maintains
|Buy
|$190.00
|$190.00
|Christopher Rolland
|Susquehanna
|Maintains
|Positive
|$180.00
|$180.00
|Matthew Prisco
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$200.00
|$200.00
|Vivek Arya
|B of A Securities
|Maintains
|Buy
|$200.00
|$200.00
|Quinn Bolton
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$160.00
|$160.00
|Kevin Cassidy
|Rosenblatt
|Maintains
|Buy
|$220.00
|$220.00
|Cody Acree
|Benchmark
|Maintains
|Buy
|$190.00
|$190.00
|Vijay Rakesh
|Mizuho
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$168.00
|$175.00
|Gil Luria
|DA Davidson
|Maintains
|Neutral
|$135.00
|$135.00
|Matthew Prisco
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$200.00
|$200.00
|Cody Acree
|Benchmark
|Maintains
|Buy
|$190.00
|$190.00
|William Stein
|Truist Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$205.00
|$204.00
|Joseph Moore
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$162.00
|$152.00
|Vivek Arya
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$200.00
|$190.00
|Quinn Bolton
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$160.00
|$160.00
|Kevin Cassidy
|Rosenblatt
|Maintains
|Buy
|$220.00
|$220.00
|Hans Mosesmann
|Rosenblatt
|Maintains
|Buy
|$220.00
|$220.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to NVIDIA. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.
- Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of NVIDIA compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for NVIDIA's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.
For valuable insights into NVIDIA's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on NVIDIA analyst ratings.
Get to Know NVIDIA Better
Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.
NVIDIA's Financial Performance
Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.
Revenue Growth: NVIDIA displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 77.94%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.
Net Margin: NVIDIA's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 56.17%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.
Return on Equity (ROE): NVIDIA's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 30.42%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.
Return on Assets (ROA): NVIDIA's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 21.28%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.
Debt Management: NVIDIA's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.13, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.
Analyst Ratings: Simplified
Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.
Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.
