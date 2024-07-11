Breaking Down NiSource: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for NiSource (NYSE:NI), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $31.6, along with a high estimate of $33.00 and a low estimate of $31.00. This current average has increased by 4.46% from the previous average price target of $30.25.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of NiSource by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gabriel Moreen Mizuho Announces Outperform $33.00 - James Thalacker BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $31.00 $31.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Overweight $31.00 $30.00 Durgesh Chopra Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $32.00 $30.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Outperform $31.00 $30.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to NiSource. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of NiSource compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for NiSource's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

About NiSource

NiSource is one of the nation's largest natural gas distribution companies with approximately 3.2 million customers in Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. NiSource's electric utility transmits and distributes electricity in northern Indiana to about 500,000 customers. The regulated electric utility also owns more than 3,000 megawatts of generation capacity, including coal, natural gas, and renewable energy.

NiSource's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining NiSource's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -13.21% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Net Margin: NiSource's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 20.16%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): NiSource's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.39%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): NiSource's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.14%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: NiSource's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.64, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

