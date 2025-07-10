Breaking Down Meta Platforms: 47 Analysts Share Their Views

Analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 47 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 21 25 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 7 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 14 17 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $712.11, a high estimate of $918.00, and a low estimate of $525.00. This current average has increased by 1.71% from the previous average price target of $700.11.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Meta Platforms. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $765.00 $690.00 John Blackledge TD Cowen Raises Buy $800.00 $700.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth Capital Raises Buy $740.00 $620.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $783.00 $664.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $740.00 $635.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $808.00 $650.00 Stephen Ju UBS Raises Buy $812.00 $683.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $803.00 $690.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $807.00 $676.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight $664.00 $664.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $775.00 $665.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $765.00 $690.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $676.00 $676.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $735.00 $675.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Raises Buy $888.00 $695.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $690.00 $640.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $740.00 $740.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $650.00 $615.00 Greg Miller JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $750.00 $750.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $676.00 $624.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $655.00 $628.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Lowers Overweight $640.00 $705.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $720.00 $700.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $664.00 $752.00 John Blackledge TD Securities Lowers Buy $700.00 $725.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $650.00 $610.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Raises Buy $725.00 $675.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $665.00 $650.00 Meta Marshall Wedbush Raises Outperform $750.00 $680.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $655.00 $645.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Positive $700.00 $800.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $750.00 $725.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Buy $683.00 $650.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $690.00 $655.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $675.00 $610.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Buy $918.00 $846.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $750.00 $750.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Lowers Buy $695.00 $900.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Buy $628.00 $740.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Lowers Buy $640.00 $820.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $525.00 $627.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $615.00 $660.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Buy $700.00 $770.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $624.00 $790.00 Meta Marshall Wedbush Lowers Outperform $680.00 $770.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Lowers Buy $655.00 $780.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Buy $650.00 $800.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Meta Platforms. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Meta Platforms compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Meta Platforms's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Meta Platforms's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Meta Platforms analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Meta Platforms

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Understanding the Numbers: Meta Platforms's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Meta Platforms's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 16.07% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Meta Platforms's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 39.33% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Meta Platforms's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.05%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Meta Platforms's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.98% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Meta Platforms's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.27, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

