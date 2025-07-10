Breaking Down Meta Platforms: 47 Analysts Share Their Views

Analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 47 analysts.
The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|21
|25
|1
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|5
|7
|0
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|14
|17
|1
|0
|0
Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $712.11, a high estimate of $918.00, and a low estimate of $525.00. This current average has increased by 1.71% from the previous average price target of $700.11.
Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study
An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Meta Platforms. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Justin Post
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$765.00
|$690.00
|John Blackledge
|TD Cowen
|Raises
|Buy
|$800.00
|$700.00
|Rohit Kulkarni
|Roth Capital
|Raises
|Buy
|$740.00
|$620.00
|Ken Gawrelski
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Overweight
|$783.00
|$664.00
|Colin Sebastian
|Baird
|Raises
|Outperform
|$740.00
|$635.00
|Thomas Champion
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$808.00
|$650.00
|Stephen Ju
|UBS
|Raises
|Buy
|$812.00
|$683.00
|Ronald Josey
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Buy
|$803.00
|$690.00
|Deepak Mathivanan
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Raises
|Overweight
|$807.00
|$676.00
|Ken Gawrelski
|Wells Fargo
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$664.00
|$664.00
|Jason Helfstein
|Oppenheimer
|Raises
|Outperform
|$775.00
|$665.00
|Justin Post
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$765.00
|$690.00
|Deepak Mathivanan
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$676.00
|$676.00
|Doug Anmuth
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$735.00
|$675.00
|Rob Sanderson
|Loop Capital
|Raises
|Buy
|$888.00
|$695.00
|Justin Post
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$690.00
|$640.00
|Brad Erickson
|RBC Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$740.00
|$740.00
|Brian Nowak
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$650.00
|$615.00
|Greg Miller
|JMP Securities
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
|$750.00
|$750.00
|Deepak Mathivanan
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Raises
|Overweight
|$676.00
|$624.00
|Mark Kelley
|Stifel
|Raises
|Buy
|$655.00
|$628.00
|Ross Sandler
|Barclays
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$640.00
|$705.00
|Youssef Squali
|Truist Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$720.00
|$700.00
|Ken Gawrelski
|Wells Fargo
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$664.00
|$752.00
|John Blackledge
|TD Securities
|Lowers
|Buy
|$700.00
|$725.00
|Thomas Champion
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$650.00
|$610.00
|Michael Morris
|Guggenheim
|Raises
|Buy
|$725.00
|$675.00
|Jason Helfstein
|Oppenheimer
|Raises
|Outperform
|$665.00
|$650.00
|Meta Marshall
|Wedbush
|Raises
|Outperform
|$750.00
|$680.00
|Justin Patterson
|Keybanc
|Raises
|Overweight
|$655.00
|$645.00
|Shyam Patil
|Susquehanna
|Lowers
|Positive
|$700.00
|$800.00
|Mark Mahaney
|Evercore ISI Group
|Raises
|Outperform
|$750.00
|$725.00
|Lloyd Walmsley
|UBS
|Raises
|Buy
|$683.00
|$650.00
|Ronald Josey
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Buy
|$690.00
|$655.00
|Doug Anmuth
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$675.00
|$610.00
|Barton Crockett
|Rosenblatt
|Raises
|Buy
|$918.00
|$846.00
|Andrew Boone
|JMP Securities
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
|$750.00
|$750.00
|Rob Sanderson
|Loop Capital
|Lowers
|Buy
|$695.00
|$900.00
|Mark Kelley
|Stifel
|Lowers
|Buy
|$628.00
|$740.00
|Mark Zgutowicz
|Benchmark
|Lowers
|Buy
|$640.00
|$820.00
|Nat Schindler
|Scotiabank
|Lowers
|Sector Perform
|$525.00
|$627.00
|Brian Nowak
|Morgan Stanley
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$615.00
|$660.00
|Youssef Squali
|Truist Securities
|Lowers
|Buy
|$700.00
|$770.00
|Deepak Mathivanan
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$624.00
|$790.00
|Meta Marshall
|Wedbush
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$680.00
|$770.00
|Ronald Josey
|Citigroup
|Lowers
|Buy
|$655.00
|$780.00
|Gil Luria
|DA Davidson
|Lowers
|Buy
|$650.00
|$800.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Meta Platforms. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.
- Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Meta Platforms compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Meta Platforms's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.
Capture valuable insights into Meta Platforms's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Meta Platforms analyst ratings.
All You Need to Know About Meta Platforms
Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.
Understanding the Numbers: Meta Platforms's Finances
Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.
Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Meta Platforms's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 16.07% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.
Net Margin: Meta Platforms's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 39.33% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.
Return on Equity (ROE): Meta Platforms's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.05%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.
Return on Assets (ROA): Meta Platforms's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.98% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.
Debt Management: Meta Platforms's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.27, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.
What Are Analyst Ratings?
Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.
Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.
Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Latest Ratings for META
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2025
|B of A Securities
|Maintains
|Buy
|Buy
|Jul 2025
|TD Cowen
|Maintains
|Buy
|Buy
|Jul 2025
|Roth Capital
|Maintains
|Buy
|Buy
