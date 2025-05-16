Breaking Down Meta Platforms: 44 Analysts Share Their Views

44 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 20 23 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 11 16 1 0 0 2M Ago 8 7 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $686.27, a high estimate of $918.00, and a low estimate of $525.00. Highlighting a 5.6% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $727.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Meta Platforms among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Raises Buy $888.00 $695.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $740.00 $740.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $650.00 $615.00 Greg Miller JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $750.00 $750.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $676.00 $624.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $655.00 $628.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Lowers Overweight $640.00 $705.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $720.00 $700.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $664.00 $752.00 John Blackledge TD Securities Lowers Buy $700.00 $725.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $650.00 $610.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Raises Buy $725.00 $675.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $665.00 $650.00 Meta Marshall Wedbush Raises Outperform $750.00 $680.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $655.00 $645.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Positive $700.00 $800.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $750.00 $725.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Buy $683.00 $650.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $690.00 $655.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $675.00 $610.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Buy $918.00 $846.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $750.00 $750.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Lowers Buy $695.00 $900.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Buy $628.00 $740.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Lowers Buy $640.00 $820.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $525.00 $627.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $615.00 $660.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Buy $700.00 $770.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $624.00 $790.00 Meta Marshall Wedbush Lowers Outperform $680.00 $770.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Lowers Buy $655.00 $780.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Buy $650.00 $800.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $685.00 $765.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Lowers Buy $650.00 $786.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $610.00 $775.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Lowers Overweight $645.00 $710.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Lowers Buy $640.00 $765.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Lowers Buy $675.00 $750.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $610.00 $725.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Buy $600.00 $725.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $790.00 $790.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Buy $725.00 $810.00 Andrew Boone Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $750.00 $750.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Lowers Overweight $710.00 $750.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Meta Platforms. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Meta Platforms. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Meta Platforms compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Meta Platforms compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Meta Platforms's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Meta Platforms's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Meta Platforms analyst ratings.

Discovering Meta Platforms: A Closer Look

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Understanding the Numbers: Meta Platforms's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Meta Platforms's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 16.07%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Meta Platforms's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 39.33%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Meta Platforms's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.05%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Meta Platforms's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.98% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.27.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for META

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Loop Capital Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 RBC Capital Reiterates Outperform Outperform May 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for META

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.