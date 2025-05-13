Breaking Down Matador Resources: 12 Analysts Share Their Views

In the preceding three months, 12 analysts have released ratings for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 10 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Matador Resources, revealing an average target of $70.17, a high estimate of $87.00, and a low estimate of $47.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 11.38% lower than the prior average price target of $79.18.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Matador Resources is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target William Janela Mizuho Lowers Outperform $73.00 $74.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $80.00 $86.00 Peyton Dorne UBS Announces Neutral $47.00 - Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $60.00 $72.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $86.00 $87.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $86.00 $90.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $62.00 $70.00 Zach Parham JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $61.00 $65.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $68.00 $84.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $87.00 $90.00 Zach Parham JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $65.00 $76.00 John Freeman Raymond James Lowers Outperform $67.00 $77.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Matador Resources. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Matador Resources. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Matador Resources compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Matador Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Matador Resources's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Matador Resources's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Matador Resources analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. The majority of the company's assets are located in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. Along with maintaining a portfolio of oil and natural gas properties, Matador works to identify and develop midstream opportunities that support and enhance its exploration and development business. The Company has two reportable business segments: exploration and production and midstream.

Financial Insights: Matador Resources

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Matador Resources's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 28.12%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 23.86%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Matador Resources's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.63% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Matador Resources's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.19%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Matador Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.62, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MTDR

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 UBS Initiates Coverage On Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for MTDR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.