Breaking Down Light & Wonder: 9 Analysts Share Their Views

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Light & Wonder, revealing an average target of $109.78, a high estimate of $144.00, and a low estimate of $81.00. Observing a 5.81% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $103.75.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Light & Wonder. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Stantial Stifel Lowers Hold $100.00 $108.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $90.00 $92.00 Tom Forte Maxim Group Announces Buy $144.00 - Chad Beynon Macquarie Raises Outperform $122.00 $120.00 Carlo Santarelli Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $81.00 $76.00 Don Carducci JP Morgan Raises Overweight $111.00 $107.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Maintains Buy $114.00 $114.00 Jeffrey Stantial Stifel Raises Hold $106.00 $98.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Raises Buy $120.00 $115.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Light & Wonder. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Light & Wonder compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Light & Wonder's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Delving into Light & Wonder's Background

Light & Wonder is principally an electronic gaming machine manufacturer, selling machines to pubs, clubs, and casinos. The firm is licensed in most jurisdictions allowing gambling globally. Light & Wonder is one of the three largest players in the space along with International Game Technology and Aristocrat Leisure. SciPlay, about one fourth of revenue, develops and distributes casual mobile games, principally in the social casino niche. The more nascent iGaming business sits between these two businesses, providing digital content and capabilities to real-money gaming providers.

Light & Wonder's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Light & Wonder's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.9%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Light & Wonder's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.02%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Light & Wonder's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.12% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Light & Wonder's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.47%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Light & Wonder's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.96, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

