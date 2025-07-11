Breaking Down Levi Strauss: 8 Analysts Share Their Views

Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $21.0, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $18.75, the current average has increased by 12.0%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Levi Strauss's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $24.00 $21.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $21.00 $21.00 Christopher Nardone B of A Securities Raises Buy $21.00 $20.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Neutral $19.00 $14.00 Paul Kearney Barclays Raises Overweight $20.00 $18.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $21.00 $19.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $22.00 $20.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $20.00 $17.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Levi Strauss. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Levi Strauss compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Levi Strauss's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Levi Strauss's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Levi Strauss's Background

Levi Strauss & Co is involved in designing, marketing, and selling products that include jeans, casual and dresses pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories directly or through third parties and licensees for men, women, and children under Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. and Denizen brands. The company manages its business according to three regional segments: the Americas, which is the key revenue driver; Europe; and Asia.

Levi Strauss: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Levi Strauss's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.15% as of 28 February, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Levi Strauss's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.84%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Levi Strauss's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.74%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Levi Strauss's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.15%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Levi Strauss's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.06, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

