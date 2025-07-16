Breaking Down Lear: 12 Analysts Share Their Views

In the preceding three months, 12 analysts have released ratings for Lear (NYSE:LEA), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $111.83, along with a high estimate of $136.00 and a low estimate of $89.00. This current average reflects an increase of 5.5% from the previous average price target of $106.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Lear among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dan Levy Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $120.00 $100.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Neutral $116.00 $95.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $103.00 $100.00 Michael Ward Citigroup Raises Buy $136.00 $123.00 John Murphy B of A Securities Raises Buy $115.00 $110.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $115.00 $125.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $100.00 $89.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $120.00 $119.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Neutral $95.00 $83.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $89.00 $87.00 Michael Ward Citigroup Announces Buy $123.00 - John Murphy B of A Securities Lowers Buy $110.00 $135.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Lear. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Lear compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Lear's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

All You Need to Know About Lear

Lear Corp designs, develops, and manufactures automotive seating and electrical systems and components. The company has two reporting segments Seating and E-Systems. Seating components include frames and mechanisms, covers (leather and woven fabric), seat heating and cooling, foam, and headrests. Automotive electrical distribution and connection systems and electronic systems include wiring harnesses, terminals and connectors, on-board battery chargers, high-voltage battery management systems. The company earns majority of its revenue from the seating segment.

Breaking Down Lear's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Lear's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -7.24%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Lear's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.45%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lear's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.77% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lear's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.56%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.59.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

