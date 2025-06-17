Breaking Down Lam Research: 19 Analysts Share Their Views

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 19 analysts have published ratings on Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 7 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 4 4 0 0 3M Ago 4 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $89.37, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. Highlighting a 3.97% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $93.06.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Lam Research. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ed Yang Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $110.00 $80.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Buy $95.00 $90.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $95.00 $110.00 Srini Pajjuri Raymond James Lowers Outperform $90.00 $100.00 Melissa Weathers Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $70.00 $78.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $95.00 $90.00 Charles Shi Needham Lowers Buy $80.00 $96.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $82.00 $81.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $90.00 $90.00 Krish Sankar TD Securities Lowers Buy $100.00 $110.00 Joseph Quatrochi Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $75.00 $85.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $99.00 $95.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $70.00 $75.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Buy $90.00 $110.00 Brian Chin Stifel Lowers Buy $92.00 $100.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Buy $90.00 $95.00 Ed Yang Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $80.00 $95.00 Blayne Curtis Jefferies Raises Buy $100.00 $95.00 Ed Yang Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $95.00 -

Key Insights:

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Lam Research's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Lam Research

Lam Research is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment manufacturers in the world. It specializes in deposition and etch, which entail the buildup of layers on a semiconductor and the subsequent selective removal of patterns from each layer. Lam holds the top market share in etch and holds the clear second share in deposition. It is more exposed to memory chipmakers for DRAM and NAND chips. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC, Samsung, Intel, and Micron.

Understanding the Numbers: Lam Research's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Lam Research's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 24.43% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Lam Research's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 28.19%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 14.53%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lam Research's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 6.69%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Lam Research's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.47, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

