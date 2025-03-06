Breaking Down Kroger: 17 Analysts Share Their Views

Across the recent three months, 17 analysts have shared their insights on Kroger (NYSE:KR), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 8 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Kroger and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $69.06, accompanied by a high estimate of $75.00 and a low estimate of $61.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 2.75% increase from the previous average price target of $67.21.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Kroger. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $73.00 $73.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $73.00 $73.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $73.00 $70.00 John Heinbockel Guggenheim Raises Buy $71.00 $68.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $75.00 $70.00 Leah Jordan Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $70.00 - Paul Lejuez Citigroup Announces Neutral $61.00 - Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $65.00 $62.00 Ken Goldman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $71.00 $69.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $70.00 $70.00 Robert Ohmes B of A Securities Raises Buy $75.00 $70.00 John Heinbockel Guggenheim Announces Buy $68.00 - Michael Lasser UBS Raises Neutral $66.00 $63.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $63.00 $60.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $73.00 $70.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $62.00 $58.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $65.00 $65.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Kroger. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Kroger compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Kroger's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Kroger's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Kroger analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Kroger

Kroger is one of the largest grocery retailers in the United States with more than 2,700 stores across a portfolio of over 20 supermarket banners. The company boasts an ingrained presence in US communities, citing that it is a top-two grocer in most of its major market areas. Over one fourth of Kroger's roughly $110 billion in nonperishable and fresh food sales (about 75% of revenue) stems from its private-label portfolio, of which the company manufactures about 30% of units via its own food production plants. The firm also operates fuel stations and pharmacies at 60% and 80% of its locations, respectively.

Financial Milestones: Kroger's Journey

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: Kroger's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 October, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.95%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Kroger's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.84%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kroger's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.86%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kroger's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.09%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Kroger's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.31. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

