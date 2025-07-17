Breaking Down Kimberly-Clark: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $146.83, a high estimate of $162.00, and a low estimate of $134.00. A decline of 3.29% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Kimberly-Clark among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $139.00 $146.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $134.00 $135.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $135.00 $139.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $162.00 $165.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $156.00 $158.00 Javier Escalante Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $155.00 $168.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Kimberly-Clark. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Kimberly-Clark. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Kimberly-Clark compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Kimberly-Clark compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Kimberly-Clark's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Kimberly-Clark's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Kimberly-Clark analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Kimberly-Clark

With more than half of its sales from personal care and another third from consumer tissue products, Kimberly-Clark is a leading manufacturer in the tissue and hygiene realm. Its brand mix includes Huggies, PullUps, Kotex, Depend, Kleenex, and Cottonelle. The firm also operates in the professional segment, partnering with businesses to provide safety and sanitary offerings for the workplace. Kimberly-Clark generates just over half its sales in North America and more than 10% in Europe, with the rest primarily concentrated in Asia and Latin America.

Key Indicators: Kimberly-Clark's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Kimberly-Clark faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -6.0% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Kimberly-Clark's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.71% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kimberly-Clark's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 58.42%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kimberly-Clark's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.45%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Kimberly-Clark's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 6.58, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for KMB

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Piper Sandler Assumes Overweight Jul 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral Jul 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for KMB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.