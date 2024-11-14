Breaking Down Jefferies Financial Gr: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Jefferies Financial Gr (NYSE:JEF), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $70.0, with a high estimate of $83.00 and a low estimate of $64.00. This current average reflects an increase of 5.74% from the previous average price target of $66.20.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Jefferies Financial Gr's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $83.00 $73.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $73.00 $71.00 Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $67.00 $64.00 Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $64.00 $59.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Announces Buy $67.00 - Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $66.00 $64.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Jefferies Financial Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Jefferies Financial Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Jefferies Financial Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Jefferies Financial Gr

Jefferies Financial Group Inc is a diversified financial services company. It has two reportable segments; Investment Banking and Capital Markets which is also the majority revenue generating segment, includes securities, commodities, corporate lending, futures and foreign exchange capital markets activities and its investment banking business, which provides underwriting and financial advisory services to clients across different sectors. The Asset Management reportable business segment provides alternative investment management services to investors in the U.S. and overseas and generates investment income from capital invested in and managed by it or its affiliated asset managers.

Jefferies Financial Gr: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Jefferies Financial Gr showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 27.18% as of 31 August, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Jefferies Financial Gr's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.44%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jefferies Financial Gr's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.68%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jefferies Financial Gr's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.26%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Jefferies Financial Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 2.14, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

