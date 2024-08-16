Breaking Down Intuit: 14 Analysts Share Their Views

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) has been analyzed by 14 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 7 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 4 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Intuit and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $731.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $770.00 and a low estimate of $655.00. Marking an increase of 0.04%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $730.69.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Intuit among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Friedman Susquehanna Maintains Positive $757.00 $757.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $685.00 $750.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $760.00 $760.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Announces Outperform $760.00 - Steven Enders Citigroup Raises Buy $750.00 $727.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Lowers Neutral $655.00 $670.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $770.00 $760.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Lowers Positive $757.00 $775.00 Brad Reback Stifel Lowers Buy $690.00 $720.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Lowers Buy $730.00 $760.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $760.00 $750.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $750.00 $725.00 Jennifer Swanson Lowe UBS Raises Neutral $670.00 $625.00 Alex Markgraff Keybanc Raises Overweight $740.00 $720.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Intuit. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Intuit compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Intuit's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Intuit's Background

Intuit is a provider of small-business accounting software (QuickBooks), personal tax solutions (TurboTax), and professional tax offerings (Lacerte). Founded in the mid-1980s, Intuit controls the majority of US market share for small-business accounting and do-it-yourself tax-filing software.

Financial Milestones: Intuit's Journey

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Intuit's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.95% as of 30 April, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Intuit's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 35.46%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intuit's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 13.4%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intuit's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 7.8%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Intuit's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.35, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

