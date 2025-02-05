Breaking Down Intapp: 9 Analysts Share Their Views

Analysts' ratings for Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $79.11, with a high estimate of $92.00 and a low estimate of $68.00. Marking an increase of 13.19%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $69.89.

A clear picture of Intapp's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $68.00 $63.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $71.00 $60.00 Kevin Mcveigh UBS Raises Buy $92.00 $89.00 Kevin Mcveigh UBS Raises Buy $89.00 $84.00 Steven Enders Citigroup Lowers Neutral $78.00 $87.00 Parker Lane Stifel Raises Buy $75.00 $70.00 Steven Enders Citigroup Raises Buy $87.00 $63.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Raises Buy $77.00 $55.00 Alexei Gogolev JP Morgan Raises Overweight $75.00 $58.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Intapp. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Intapp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Intapp's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Delving into Intapp's Background

Intapp Inc is a provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry. It empowers private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms with the technology needed to meet rapidly changing client, investor, and regulatory requirements. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States and also has a presence in the United Kingdom and the Rest of the world.

Financial Milestones: Intapp's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Intapp displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 16.96%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Intapp's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -3.8%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intapp's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -1.07%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intapp's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.61%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Intapp's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.04, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

