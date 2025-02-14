Breaking Down Informatica: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Informatica (NYSE:INFA), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $27.0, along with a high estimate of $37.00 and a low estimate of $19.00. Highlighting a 22.86% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $35.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Informatica among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Miller Jump Truist Securities Lowers Buy $24.00 $34.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $19.00 $34.00 William Power Baird Lowers Neutral $19.00 $35.00 Howard Ma Guggenheim Maintains Buy $37.00 $37.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $29.00 - Miller Jump Truist Securities Announces Buy $34.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Informatica. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Informatica compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Informatica's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Informatica's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Informatica analyst ratings.

Delving into Informatica's Background

Informatica Inc is a pioneered new category of software, the Intelligent Data Management Cloud, or IDMC. IDMC is an AI-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance data strategies.

Understanding the Numbers: Informatica's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Informatica displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.41%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Informatica's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -3.31% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.59%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Informatica's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Informatica's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.78. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for INFA

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Neutral Feb 2022 Citigroup Upgrades Neutral Buy Jan 2022 Berenberg Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for INFA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.