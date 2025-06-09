Breaking Down IBM: 8 Analysts Share Their Views

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on IBM (NYSE:IBM) in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 2 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 1 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $264.88, a high estimate of $300.00, and a low estimate of $170.00. Observing a 1.44% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $261.12.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of IBM by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Buy $290.00 $270.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $285.00 $276.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 David Vogt UBS Raises Sell $170.00 $160.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $233.00 $237.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $276.00 $276.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Hold $265.00 $270.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to IBM. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to IBM. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of IBM compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of IBM compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of IBM's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of IBM's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on IBM analyst ratings.

Delving into IBM's Background

Incorporated in 1911, International Business Machines, or IBM, is one of the oldest technology companies in the world. It provides software, IT consulting services, and hardware to help business customers modernize their technology workflows. IBM operates in 175 countries and employs approximately 300,000 people. The company has a robust roster of business partners to service its clients, which includes 95% of all Fortune 500 companies. IBM's products, including Red Hat, watsonx, and mainframes, handle some of the world's most important data workloads in areas like finance and retail.

IBM: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: IBM's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.55%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: IBM's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.26%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): IBM's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.89%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): IBM's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.75%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: IBM's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.49, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for IBM

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for IBM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.