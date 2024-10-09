Breaking Down Home Depot: 20 Analysts Share Their Views

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) has been analyzed by 20 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 3 9 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 4 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Home Depot and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $398.45, accompanied by a high estimate of $460.00 and a low estimate of $330.00. Observing a 5.91% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $376.22.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Home Depot's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Laura Champine Loop Capital Raises Buy $460.00 $360.00 Steven Forbes Guggenheim Raises Buy $450.00 $390.00 Chuck Grom Gordon Haskett Announces Buy $450.00 - Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $455.00 $387.00 Timothy Horan Oppenheimer Raises Perform $400.00 $345.00 Karen Short Melius Research Announces Buy $420.00 - Laura Champine Loop Capital Raises Hold $360.00 $330.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $360.00 $360.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Raises Buy $430.00 $395.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $363.00 $377.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Lowers Hold $330.00 $360.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Lowers Buy $395.00 $396.00 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Buy $425.00 $400.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $400.00 $415.00 W. Andrew Carter Stifel Lowers Hold $375.00 $380.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $360.00 $360.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $360.00 $360.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Overweight $400.00 $377.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Lowers Buy $396.00 $406.00 W. Andrew Carter Stifel Raises Hold $380.00 $374.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Home Depot. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Home Depot compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Home Depot's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Home Depot's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Home Depot

Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, operating more than 2,300 warehouse-format stores offering more than 30,000 products in store and 1 million products online in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Its stores offer numerous building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and decor products and provide various services, including home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rentals. The acquisition of Interline Brands in 2015 allowed Home Depot to enter the MRO business, which has been expanded through the tie-up with HD Supply (2020). The additions of the Company Store brought textiles to the lineup, and Redi Carpet added multifamily flooring, while the recent tie-up with SRS will help grow professional demand.

Home Depot's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Home Depot's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.6% as of 31 July, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Home Depot's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.56% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 146.19%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Home Depot's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 5.18%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 14.62, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

