Breaking Down Henry Schein: 7 Analysts Share Their Views

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Henry Schein, presenting an average target of $82.71, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 3.13% increase from the previous average price target of $80.20.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Henry Schein's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Caliendo UBS Lowers Neutral $80.00 $83.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $90.00 $90.00 Vik Chopra Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $80.00 - Michael Petusky Barrington Research Raises Outperform $90.00 $82.00 Brandon Couillard Jefferies Raises Hold $80.00 $77.00 Michael Cherny B of A Securities Raises Buy $84.00 $69.00 Steven Valiquette Mizuho Announces Neutral $75.00 -

Unveiling the Story Behind Henry Schein

Henry Schein Inc is a solutions company for healthcare professionals powered by a network of people and technology. The company is a provider of healthcare products and services primarily to office-based dental and medical practitioners, as well as alternate sites of care. The company operates in two reportable segments; health care distribution and technology & value-added services. The healthcare distribution segment is engaged in combining global dental and medical businesses and distributes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, and Vitamins. The technology and value-added services reportable segment provides software, technology & other value-added services to health care practitioners. The majority of revenue is derived from the health care distribution segment.

Henry Schein: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Henry Schein's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.38% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Henry Schein's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.12%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Henry Schein's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.82%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Henry Schein's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.95% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, Henry Schein adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

