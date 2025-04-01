Breaking Down The Hanover Insurance Gr: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

The Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE:THG) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $182.5, along with a high estimate of $205.00 and a low estimate of $170.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.14% from the previous average price target of $175.25.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive The Hanover Insurance Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $205.00 $190.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $179.00 $176.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $170.00 $165.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $176.00 $170.00

Key Insights:

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of The Hanover Insurance Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of The Hanover Insurance Gr's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into The Hanover Insurance Gr's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into The Hanover Insurance Gr's Background

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc is a holding company whose primary business is offering property and casualty insurance products and services. The company markets itself through independent agents and brokers in the United States while conducting business internationally through a wholly owned subsidiary, Chaucer Holdings Limited, domiciled in the United Kingdom. The company conducts business operations through four operating segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The company operates an investment portfolio that is exposed to fixed-income securities.

The Hanover Insurance Gr's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: The Hanover Insurance Gr displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.47%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The Hanover Insurance Gr's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.64% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The Hanover Insurance Gr's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.87%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The Hanover Insurance Gr's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.1%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The Hanover Insurance Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.28, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

