Breaking Down Fortune Brands: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

Analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands (NYSE:FBIN) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $80.83, a high estimate of $91.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. This current average represents a 11.37% decrease from the previous average price target of $91.20.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Fortune Brands's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Collin Verron Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $70.00 - Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Overweight $79.00 $91.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $70.00 $75.00 John Lovallo UBS Lowers Buy $90.00 $93.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Overweight $91.00 $100.00 Susan Maklari Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $85.00 $97.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Fortune Brands. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Fortune Brands's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Fortune Brands

Fortune Brands Innovations is a leading home and security products company that has three reportable segments. The company's $2.6 billion water segment, led by the Moen brand, sells faucets, showers, and other plumbing fixtures; the $1.3 billion outdoors segment primarily sells entry doors under the Therma-Tru brand name and Fiberon-branded patio decking; and the $723 million security segment sells locks and other security devices under the Master Lock, SentrySafe, Yale, and August brand names.

Fortune Brands: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Fortune Brands's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.92%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Fortune Brands's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.52%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fortune Brands's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.36%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fortune Brands's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.6%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, Fortune Brands faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

