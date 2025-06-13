Breaking Down Expand Energy: 17 Analysts Share Their Views

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) underwent analysis by 17 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 9 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Expand Energy, revealing an average target of $124.88, a high estimate of $154.00, and a low estimate of $103.00. Marking an increase of 5.72%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $118.12.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Expand Energy by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tim Rezvan Keybanc Raises Overweight $135.00 $130.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $139.00 $136.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Outperform $141.00 $136.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $103.00 $101.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Announces Overweight $130.00 - Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $129.00 $131.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $118.00 $123.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Overweight $122.00 $115.00 David Deckelbaum TD Cowen Raises Buy $116.00 $108.00 Subash Chandra Benchmark Raises Buy $112.00 $93.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $112.00 $107.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Outperform $136.00 $132.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $154.00 $137.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $107.00 $105.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $123.00 $86.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $115.00 $117.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $131.00 $133.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Expand Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Expand Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Expand Energy compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Expand Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Expand Energy's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Expand Energy's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Expand Energy analyst ratings.

About Expand Energy

Expand Energy Corp independent natural gas producer in the United States. It is fueling a more affordable, reliable and lower-carbon future. The group focused on developing abundant natural gas, oil, and gas liquids to expand energy access.

A Deep Dive into Expand Energy's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Expand Energy's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 104.66%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -11.34%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Expand Energy's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.43%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Expand Energy's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.89%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.31.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for EXE

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for EXE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.