Breaking Down Everus Construction Group: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Everus Construction Group, presenting an average target of $76.0, a high estimate of $85.00, and a low estimate of $67.00. Holding firm without variation, the current average remains at the previous average price target.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Everus Construction Group among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Brophy Stifel Lowers Buy $67.00 $85.00 Brian Brophy Stifel Raises Buy $85.00 $78.00 Ian Zaffino Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $80.00 $70.00 Brian Brophy Stifel Raises Buy $78.00 $71.00 Ian Zaffino Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $70.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Everus Construction Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Everus Construction Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Everus Construction Group's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Everus Construction Group's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Everus Construction Group analyst ratings.

About Everus Construction Group

Everus Construction Group Inc is a construction solutions provider, offering specialty contracting services to a diverse set of end markets across the U.S. It operates across two segments, Electrical & Mechanical (E&M) and Transmission & Distribution (T&D), and delivers services through its subsidiaries. It generates the majority of revenue from the Electrical & Mechanical segment which offers a wide variety of specialty contracting services, including construction and maintenance of electrical and communication wiring, fire suppression systems, and mechanical piping and services, to customers in both the public and private sectors. Its T&D segment serves electric and natural gas utility customers, as well as customers in the transportation end market, in the West and Midwest regions.

Everus Construction Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Everus Construction Group's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.07% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Everus Construction Group's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.49% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Everus Construction Group's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.79% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Everus Construction Group's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.27%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Everus Construction Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.63, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.