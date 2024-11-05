Breaking Down Elevance Health: 15 Analysts Share Their Views

Analysts' ratings for Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 15 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 12 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 6 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Elevance Health and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $547.4, accompanied by a high estimate of $622.00 and a low estimate of $478.00. This current average represents a 9.45% decrease from the previous average price target of $604.53.

The standing of Elevance Health among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ann Hynes Mizuho Lowers Outperform $505.00 $585.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $495.00 $593.00 Erin Wright Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $551.00 $643.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $501.00 $622.00 Ryan Langston TD Cowen Lowers Buy $484.00 $589.00 A.J. Rice UBS Lowers Buy $555.00 $605.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $520.00 $620.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $478.00 $585.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $485.00 $600.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $622.00 $611.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $600.00 $600.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $600.00 $600.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $600.00 $600.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $615.00 $615.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $600.00 $600.00

Elevance Health remains one of the leading health insurers in the U.S., providing medical benefits to 47 million medical members as of December 2023. The company offers employer, individual, and government-sponsored coverage plans. Elevance differs from its peers in its unique position as the largest single provider of Blue Cross Blue Shield branded coverage, operating as the licensee for the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association in 14 states. Through acquisitions, such as the Amerigroup deal in 2012 and MMM in 2021, Elevance's reach expands beyond those states through government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans, too.

Understanding the Numbers: Elevance Health's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Elevance Health's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.36% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Elevance Health's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.25%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Elevance Health's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.36%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Elevance Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.89%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Elevance Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.62, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

