Breaking Down Eaton Corp: 16 Analysts Share Their Views

Analysts' ratings for Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 16 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 9 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 7 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $339.56, a high estimate of $380.00, and a low estimate of $289.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 3.38% from the previous average price target of $328.47.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Eaton Corp. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $360.00 $310.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $323.00 $306.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $349.00 $326.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $371.00 $356.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $360.00 $300.00 Andrew Buscaglia Exane BNP Paribas Announces Outperform $380.00 - Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $375.00 $385.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $300.00 $289.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $351.00 $323.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $356.00 $336.00 Jefferson Harralson Keybanc Raises Overweight $355.00 $325.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $310.00 $270.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $323.00 $396.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $289.00 $350.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Lowers Overweight $325.00 $340.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $306.00 $315.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Eaton Corp. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Eaton Corp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Eaton Corp's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Founded in 1911 by Joseph Eaton, the eponymous company began by selling truck axles in New Jersey. Eaton has since become an industrial powerhouse largely through acquisitions in various end markets. Eaton's portfolio can broadly be divided into two parts: its electrical and industrial businesses. Its electrical portfolio (representing around 70% of company revenue) sells components within data centers, utilities, and commercial and residential buildings, while its industrial business (30% of revenue) sells components within commercial and passenger vehicles and aircraft. Eaton receives favorable tax treatment as a domiciliary of Ireland, but it generates over half of its revenue within the US.

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Eaton Corp's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.3%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Eaton Corp's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 15.12%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Eaton Corp's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.21%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.48%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, Eaton Corp adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

