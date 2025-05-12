Breaking Down Dentsply Sirona: 9 Analysts Share Their Views

Analysts' ratings for Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Dentsply Sirona, revealing an average target of $20.22, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. A 9.65% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $22.38.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Dentsply Sirona. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Petusky Barrington Research Raises Outperform $21.00 $20.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Lowers Buy $25.00 $27.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $16.00 $20.00 Steven Valiquette Mizuho Lowers Neutral $18.00 $21.00 Vik Chopra Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $19.00 $20.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Lowers Outperform $20.00 $24.00 Jeffrey Johnson Baird Lowers Neutral $20.00 $22.00 David Saxon Needham Lowers Buy $23.00 $25.00 Vik Chopra Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $20.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Dentsply Sirona. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dentsply Sirona compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Dentsply Sirona's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Dentsply Sirona's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Dentsply Sirona analyst ratings.

Discovering Dentsply Sirona: A Closer Look

Dentsply Sirona is one of the world's largest manufacturers of dental equipment and supplies. It is a result of a merger of equals in 2016 between Dentsply International (manufactured dental consumables and lab products) and Sirona Dental Systems (manufactured technologically-advanced dental equipment). The firm's wide portfolio consists of dental consumables, lab products, CAD/CAM and imaging technology, medical devices, and specialty products in orthodontics, endodontics, and implantation. It distributes two-thirds of its dental consumables, technology and equipment through third-party distributors and the remaining portfolio is either sold to labs and offices through the firm's salesforce or directly to consumers (such as Byte clear aligner).

Financial Insights: Dentsply Sirona

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Dentsply Sirona's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.76% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Dentsply Sirona's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.28%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dentsply Sirona's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.01%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dentsply Sirona's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.34%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.21, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

