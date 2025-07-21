Breaking Down Cummins: 8 Analysts Share Their Views

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $371.5, a high estimate of $431.00, and a low estimate of $320.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $359.38, the current average has increased by 3.37%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Cummins by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adam Seiden Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $387.00 $381.00 David Leiker Baird Raises Neutral $355.00 $315.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Raises Buy $360.00 $350.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $431.00 $410.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $419.00 $451.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Raises Buy $350.00 $320.00 Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $350.00 $340.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Neutral $320.00 $308.00

Key Insights:

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Cummins. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Cummins. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Cummins compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Cummins's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Cummins's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Cummins's Background

Cummins is a leading manufacturer of diesel and other engines used in heavy- and medium-duty commercial trucks, off-highway equipment, and locomotives, in addition to prime power and standby generators. The company also sells powertrain components, which include filtration products, transmissions, turbochargers, aftertreatment systems, and fuel systems. Sales are approximately 60% US and Canada and 40% rest of world. Much of Cummins' foreign sales (China, India, and so forth) are through joint ventures. The company operates 650 distributors and over 19,000 dealer locations across 190 countries. Cummins' business model is unique as it competes with many of its heavy-duty truck manufacturer customers, who also make their own engines.

Understanding the Numbers: Cummins's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Cummins's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.73%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Cummins's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.08%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 7.78%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cummins's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.57%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Cummins's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.74, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

