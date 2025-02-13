Breaking Down CME Gr: 7 Analysts Share Their Views

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on CME Gr (NASDAQ:CME) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for CME Gr, presenting an average target of $254.14, a high estimate of $263.00, and a low estimate of $235.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.13% increase from the previous average price target of $246.43.

The perception of CME Gr by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $263.00 $257.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $256.00 $260.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $258.00 $250.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $235.00 $235.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Lowers Neutral $250.00 $255.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $260.00 $237.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $257.00 $231.00

Based in Chicago, CME Group operates exchanges giving investors, suppliers, and businesses the ability to trade futures and derivatives based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign currencies, energy, metals, and commodities. The Chicago Mercantile Exchange was founded in 1898 and in 2002 completed its IPO. Since then, CME Group has consolidated parts of the industry by merging with crosstown rival CBOT Holdings in 2007 before acquiring Nymex Holdings in 2008 and NEX in 2018. In addition, the company has a 27% stake in S&P Dow Jones Indices, making the Chicago Mercantile Exchange the exclusive venue to trade and clear S&P futures contracts. Through CME's acquisition of NEX, it also expanded into cash foreign exchange, fixed-income trading, and collateral optimization.

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: CME Gr displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 18.43%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: CME Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 56.89%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CME Gr's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): CME Gr's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.69%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, CME Gr adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

