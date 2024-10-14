Breaking Down Cisco Systems: 9 Analysts Share Their Views

9 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $57.56, a high estimate of $78.00, and a low estimate of $49.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.94% increase from the previous average price target of $55.38.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Cisco Systems among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $78.00 $76.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $60.00 $55.00 Stephen Bersey HSBC Raises Buy $58.00 $46.00 Pierre Ferragu New Street Research Announces Buy $57.00 - James Fish Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $52.00 $52.00 George Notter Jefferies Lowers Buy $53.00 $56.00 Matthew Niknam Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $53.00 $52.00 Tim Long Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $49.00 $50.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Neutral $58.00 $56.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Cisco Systems. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Cisco Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Cisco Systems's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Cisco Systems's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Cisco Systems analyst ratings.

Get to Know Cisco Systems Better

Cisco Systems is the largest provider of networking equipment in the world and one of the largest software companies in the world. Its largest businesses are selling networking hardware and software (where it has leading market shares) and cybersecurity software such as firewalls. It also has collaboration products, like its Webex suite, and observability tools. It primarily outsources its manufacturing to third parties and has a large sales and marketing staff-25,000 strong across 90 countries. Overall, Cisco employs 80,000 people and sells its products globally.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Cisco Systems

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Challenges: Cisco Systems's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 July, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.27%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Cisco Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 15.85%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.74%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cisco Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.75%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Cisco Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CSCO

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Wells Fargo Downgrades Overweight Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Cowen & Co. Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for CSCO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.