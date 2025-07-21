Breaking Down Celestica: 9 Analysts Share Their Views

9 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Celestica (NYSE:CLS) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $135.22, a high estimate of $172.00, and a low estimate of $115.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.92% from the previous average price target of $128.88.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Celestica among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Atif Malik Citigroup Announces Neutral $172.00 - Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $170.00 $115.00 George Wang Barclays Raises Overweight $146.00 $126.00 Thanos Moschopoulos BMO Capital Raises Outperform $130.00 $118.00 Kevin Heal Argus Research Lowers Buy $120.00 $150.00 Thanos Moschopoulos BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $118.00 $140.00 Paul Treiber RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $120.00 $120.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $115.00 $105.00 George Wang Barclays Lowers Overweight $126.00 $157.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Celestica. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Celestica compared to the broader market.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Celestica's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Celestica

Celestica Inc offers supply chain solutions. The company has two operating and reportable segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment consists of the ATS end market and is comprised of the Aerospace and Defense, Industrial, health tech, and Capital Equipment businesses. Its Capital Equipment business is comprised of the semiconductor, display, and robotics equipment businesses, and the CCS segment consists of Communications and Enterprise end markets, The Enterprise end market is comprised of its servers and storage businesses. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segment.

Breaking Down Celestica's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Celestica's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 19.91%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Celestica's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 3.25%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Celestica's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.99%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Celestica's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.46%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Celestica's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.6, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

