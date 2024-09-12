Breaking Down Carlyle Group: 12 Analysts Share Their Views

12 analysts have shared their evaluations of Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Carlyle Group, presenting an average target of $48.58, a high estimate of $64.00, and a low estimate of $41.00. A decline of 2.65% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Carlyle Group is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Brown Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $42.00 - Nicholas Watts Redburn Atlantic Announces Buy $55.00 - Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $53.00 $55.00 Bill Kirk TD Cowen Raises Hold $42.00 $41.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $55.00 $52.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Overweight $46.00 $51.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $64.00 $69.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $44.00 $46.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $46.00 $48.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $51.00 $47.00 Brent Dilts UBS Lowers Neutral $44.00 $45.00 Bill Kirk TD Cowen Lowers Hold $41.00 $45.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Carlyle Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Carlyle Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Carlyle Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Carlyle Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Carlyle Group analyst ratings.

About Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group is one of the world's largest alternative-asset managers, with $434.6 billion in total AUM, including $307.3 billion in fee-earning AUM, at the end of June 2024. The company has three core business segments: private equity, which includes private equity, real estate, infrastructure, and natural resources funds (accounting for 34% of fee-earning AUM and 58% of base management fees during 2023), global credit (51% and 27%) and investment solutions (15% and 15%). The firm primarily serves institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. Carlyle operates through 29 offices across five continents, serving more than 2,900 active carry fund investors from 88 countries.

A Deep Dive into Carlyle Group's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Carlyle Group's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 68.82%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Carlyle Group's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 20.08%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Carlyle Group's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.93%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.69%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Carlyle Group's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.1. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CG

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Raymond James Maintains Market Perform Jan 2022 Scotiabank Upgrades Sector Perform Sector Outperform Oct 2021 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for CG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.