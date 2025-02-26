Breaking Down Boston Beer Co: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Boston Beer Co (NYSE:SAM), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Boston Beer Co, revealing an average target of $285.67, a high estimate of $349.00, and a low estimate of $240.00. Experiencing a 13.17% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $329.00.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Boston Beer Co by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Lavery Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $240.00 $275.00 Bill Kirk Roth MKM Lowers Buy $349.00 $389.00 Eric Serotta Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $270.00 $290.00 Michael Lavery Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $275.00 $370.00 Sean King UBS Lowers Neutral $290.00 $315.00 Filippo Falorni Citigroup Lowers Neutral $290.00 $335.00

Boston Beer is a top player in high-end malt beverages and adjacent categories in the us, with strong positions in craft beer, flavored malt beverages, hard cider, and hard seltzer. The bulk of volume and revenue is concentrated in four brands: Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Twisted Tea, and Truly. Beverages are produced using a hybrid model leveraging both in-house capacities and third-party breweries through contract arrangements. While the firm is required to use distributors to reach end markets, including retailers and on-premises operators, it also employs 500 internal sales representatives to educate the market about its products. The firm generates over 95% of sales in the us.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Boston Beer Co showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.64% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Boston Beer Co's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.54%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Boston Beer Co's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.26%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Boston Beer Co's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.38%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Boston Beer Co's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.04, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

