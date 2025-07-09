Breaking Down Boise Cascade: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

Ratings for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $116.5, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $106.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 6.61%.

The standing of Boise Cascade among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target George Staphos B of A Securities Lowers Buy $107.00 $111.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Lowers Buy $106.00 $114.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Lowers Buy $118.00 $134.00 Jeffrey Stevenson Loop Capital Lowers Buy $135.00 $140.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Boise Cascade. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Boise Cascade compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Boise Cascade's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co is a producer of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. The firm operates in two reportable segments, namely Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber (LVL), I-joists, and laminated beams. In addition, it manufactures structural, appearance, and industrial-grade plywood panels, and ponderosa pine lumber. The Building Materials Distribution segment is engaged in the distribution of various building materials, including oriented strand board (OSB), plywood, and lumber; general line items such as siding, composite decking, doors and millwork, metal products, roofing, and insulation; and EWP, among others. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Building Material Distribution segment.

Boise Cascade's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Boise Cascade's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -6.62%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Boise Cascade's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.63%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Boise Cascade's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.89%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Boise Cascade's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.18%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Boise Cascade's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

